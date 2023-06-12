Natixis Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 837,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,726. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

