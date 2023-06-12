Maxim Group Cuts American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target to $20.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 139,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The company has a market cap of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.82. American Software has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,511.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $28,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,563 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

