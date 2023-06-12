AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

AstroNova Stock Up 1.0 %

ALOT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 3,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading

