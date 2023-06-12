Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 33,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,835. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 438,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 430,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,926,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.