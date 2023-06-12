BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $320.37 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,797.39 or 1.00030068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $320.37 million and $394,750.10 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015419 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,818.52054719 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $387,756.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.