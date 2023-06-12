Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0439 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $23.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00032572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,939 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,938.962242 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04401547 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $24,597,923.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

