Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $1,356,988.50 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,222 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,356,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 165,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

