Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $1,356,988.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,222 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,356,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 165,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,127.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $50.96 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.73, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.