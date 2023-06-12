Head-To-Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (FRCB) & Its Rivals

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Republic Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.61% 11.99% 0.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Republic Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 First Republic Bank Competitors $13.77 billion $3.12 billion 10.29

First Republic Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Republic Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 627 2227 2271 62 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 77.91%. Given First Republic Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

First Republic Bank peers beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

