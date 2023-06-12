Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

