Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $1,261,800.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,084,586.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

OSIS opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

