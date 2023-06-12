Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $17.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,444,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,700,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.26%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

