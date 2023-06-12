Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $17.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $22.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.26%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.
