Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.29 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $76.29 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,451,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

