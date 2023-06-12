Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $40.14

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 796,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

