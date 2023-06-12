CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.77.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $57,604,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $37,337,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

