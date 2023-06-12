DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $233,979,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 50,708.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,586,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,252,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,858,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

