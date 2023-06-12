Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

LTHM stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Livent will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

