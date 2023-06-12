Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Target Price at $1,041.80

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Company Profile

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

