Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th.

TDOC opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock valued at $510,470 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

