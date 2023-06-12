Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $14.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE F opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

