The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $148.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.54.
CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.
