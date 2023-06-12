Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

