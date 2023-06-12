Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks
In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
- Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
- Is it Time to Take Harley Davidson For a Ride
- EV Charging Solutions: GM’s Move Reflects Industry Challenges
- This Historical Indicator Makes Buffett’s Bank Of America A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.