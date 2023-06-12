Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.31.
Chart Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $133.81 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -657.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Chart Industries
In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
- Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
- Is it Time to Take Harley Davidson For a Ride
- EV Charging Solutions: GM’s Move Reflects Industry Challenges
- This Historical Indicator Makes Buffett’s Bank Of America A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.