Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.31.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $133.81 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -657.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,675 shares of company stock worth $808,523. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

