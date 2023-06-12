GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

