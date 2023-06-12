Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $219.36 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $4,848,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 510,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

