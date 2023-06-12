Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Acquires $4,934,468.00 in Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,905,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,934,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,246,504 shares in the company, valued at $44,668,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,419,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 275,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 560,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 59,726 shares in the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 10,126,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 388,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 108,480 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

