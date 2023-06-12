SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 3,772 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
SPS Commerce stock opened at $172.09 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Recommended Stories
