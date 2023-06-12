SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 3,772 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $172.09 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $173.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

