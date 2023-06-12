Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $728,863.08 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $728,863.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,422,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.8 %

Morningstar stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $261.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.13.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.