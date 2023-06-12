BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $739,586.43 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $35,708,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 153,043 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

