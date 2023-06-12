Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $1,119,468.90 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, May 9th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55.

On Monday, April 10th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15.

On Monday, March 13th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.