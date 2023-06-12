Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $1,119,468.90 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55.
- On Monday, April 10th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15.
- On Monday, March 13th, Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $29.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
