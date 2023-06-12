Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells $1,507,680.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Terex Stock Down 2.1 %

TEX stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 35.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Terex by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

