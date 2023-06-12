Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,590,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,122,084 shares in the company, valued at $219,614,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

