Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,888,650.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $1,888,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,614,185.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $123.26 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

