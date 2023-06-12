Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Sells $1,662,500.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $165.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

