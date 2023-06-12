Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Sells $2,726,874.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

