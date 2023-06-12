Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $2,990,390.44 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,832,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Flex by 281.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after buying an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

