Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CFO Sells $3,758,700.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $3,758,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,047,699.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSIS opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $126.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

