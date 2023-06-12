Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,956,184.54 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Battery Partners Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30.

CXM opened at $13.81 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

