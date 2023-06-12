Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,956,184.54 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Battery Partners Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
CXM opened at $13.81 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
