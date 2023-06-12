Insider Buying: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Acquires $5,616,000.00 in Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.66 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.
DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
