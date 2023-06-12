Insider Buying: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Acquires $5,616,000.00 in Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $5,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.66 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after buying an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

