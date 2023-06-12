Harvest Finance Price Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $21.30 or 0.00082599 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $262,224.58 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,397 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.