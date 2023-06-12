Starname (IOV) Trading 22.5% Lower This Week

Starname (IOV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $377,412.05 and $25.61 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

