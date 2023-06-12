Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $5.50 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007168 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,006,573,588 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.