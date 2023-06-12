Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) versus SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Head to Head Contrast

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 28.16% 15.27% 11.10% SMART Global 1.22% 35.07% 7.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 17 0 2.81 SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and SMART Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $208.04, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. SMART Global has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Analog Devices’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than SMART Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and SMART Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.01 billion 7.62 $2.75 billion $7.06 25.84 SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.65 $66.56 million $0.39 61.54

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. Analog Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats SMART Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

