Contrasting Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere Entertainment and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.53 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.62 All For One Media $10,000.00 85.39 $1.86 million N/A N/A

All For One Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 7.72, indicating that its stock price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% All For One Media -3,520.99% -13.23% -644.31%

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats All For One Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About All For One Media

(Get Rating)

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.