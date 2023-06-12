Critical Contrast: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Affinity Bancshares and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.86%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 19.13% 6.06% 0.87% Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $34.54 million 2.33 $7.13 million $1.06 11.61 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.69 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.33

Affinity Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Provident Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities and obligations issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. Further, it operates a virtual bank under the name FitnessBank, which accepts deposits and provides higher interest rates based on customers meeting certain fitness goals. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

