Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $8.50

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. eHealth has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). eHealth had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at $288,331.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,544 shares in the company, valued at $798,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,381.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,331.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 9.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 600,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.2% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,689,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

