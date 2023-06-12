Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.