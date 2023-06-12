Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head to Head Review

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF – Get Rating) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Europcar Mobility Group and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Europcar Mobility Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Custom Truck One Source 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Europcar Mobility Group.

This table compares Europcar Mobility Group and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Europcar Mobility Group N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source 3.37% 6.33% 1.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Europcar Mobility Group and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Europcar Mobility Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source $1.57 billion 1.10 $38.90 million $0.23 30.44

Custom Truck One Source has higher revenue and earnings than Europcar Mobility Group.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Europcar Mobility Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, rest of European countries, the United States, and internationally. It offers traditional car and light commercial vehicle rental services under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Buchbinder, and Fox Rent A Car brands. The company also provides car-sharing services under the Ubeeqo, GoCar, and E-Car brands. Europcar Mobility Group S.A. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services. The Equipment Rental Solutions segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The Truck and Equipment Sales segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The Aftermarket Parts and Services segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

