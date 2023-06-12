Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $100.10

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

