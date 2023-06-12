System1 (NYSE:SST) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head to Head Survey

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for System1 and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 2 0 2.33 GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33

System1 currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.15%. GAN has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than System1.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

System1 has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares System1 and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.51 -$373.46 million N/A N/A GAN $141.53 million 0.42 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.30

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -20.19% -29.17% -13.69% GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

System1 beats GAN on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

