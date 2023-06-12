Head to Head Contrast: Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) & Its Rivals

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 699 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.32 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 6.50

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 47.02%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

